SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $31,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at $10,987,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

