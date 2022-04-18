SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.48).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,667.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,628.28.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

