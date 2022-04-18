St. James Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.
Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.93. The company had a trading volume of 189,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $467.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
