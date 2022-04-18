Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.51. 52,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,780,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.13%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.