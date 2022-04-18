State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.37. 81,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,369. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

