Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.18.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$28.62 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

