Stifel Nicolaus Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$25.25

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

