StockNews.com Downgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Hold

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

