StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

