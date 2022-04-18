StockNews.com Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 146.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

