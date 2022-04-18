StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 134,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

