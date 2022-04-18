StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

VNQ opened at $108.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

