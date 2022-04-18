StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.77. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

