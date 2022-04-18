StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,397 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $233.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

