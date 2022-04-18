StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $312,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.06. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

