StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.84.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $321.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.