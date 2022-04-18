StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NYSE BGR opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

