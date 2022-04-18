Strong Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.22 or 0.00078920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

