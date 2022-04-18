Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.95. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.06. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

