Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.36

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several research firms recently commented on SPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Natixis purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

