Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

