Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,966. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

