Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $3,371,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. 8,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

