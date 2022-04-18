Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.18. 104,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

