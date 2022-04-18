Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of GE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.54. 54,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,917. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.