Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

NYSE APD traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $243.68. 9,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $273.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

