Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $100.78. 6,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

