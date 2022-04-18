Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $210.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,378. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.20. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

