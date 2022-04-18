Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 152 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,100. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

