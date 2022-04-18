Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 190 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Shares of COF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.80. 44,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,534. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.