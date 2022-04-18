Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 442 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. 346,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

