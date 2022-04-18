Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) vs. Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Contrast

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 7.55 $60.46 million $1.45 11.24

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 59.23% 9.83% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

