Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.32

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 129705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

