Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUPGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.88. 33,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,073. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

