SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.86. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.