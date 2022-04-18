Swarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,330.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 84% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $8,330.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00106096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

