Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 265,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

