Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($115.22) to €107.00 ($116.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

SYIEY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

