Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

