Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 200,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,813 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 426,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 160,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

