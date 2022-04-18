Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 200,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,813 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $14.91.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 426,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 160,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.