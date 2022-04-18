Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 503,300 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,654. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.18. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Takung Art by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

