TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.84. 44,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,288,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 136.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,765,962 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,482,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 889,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

