Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 37,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.
The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.