Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 37,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

