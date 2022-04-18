TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

