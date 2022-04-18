TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.45 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.18.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.