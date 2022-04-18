TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

TGNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 39,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

