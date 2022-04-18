Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.53 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.75) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.84 ($3.09).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.77 ($3.01) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

