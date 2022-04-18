Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.53 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.75) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.84 ($3.09).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.77 ($3.01) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.