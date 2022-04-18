Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.02. 27,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,125. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

