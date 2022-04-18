Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $518,692.84 and $216.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00822638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00210048 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00025716 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.