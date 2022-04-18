The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.78. 2,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,389. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.57 and its 200-day moving average is $405.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

